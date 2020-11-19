Tokayev chairs expanded session of Defense Ministry Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired the expanded session of the Board of the Defense Ministry, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Prior to the session, the Kazakh President paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and placed flowers at the monument «Mangi esimisde».

The Supreme Commander opened the session by noting that Kazakhstan is to celebrate its 30 years of independence next year. According to him, the country’s army is now fully formed and the backbone of independence and integrity of the country.

He went on to say that as President and the Supreme Commander he would always pay special attention to the defense sphere, underlining the State’s support to military personnel protecting the country from external threats.

During the session, the President also charged the Defense Ministry and interested bodies to come up with a concept of ideological and educational activities in the Armed Forces and other military formations by November 1, 2021.

The President pointed out the importance of constant enhancement of the Army’s combat experience, noting Kazakhstan’s high preparedness for peacekeeping activities following this year’s trainings. The Defense Ministry and interested bodies were assigned to develop a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh Forces’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations until August 1, 2021.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all soldiers for their dutiful work during the pandemic.

The session also saw reports made by Defense Minister Nurlan Yermakbayev about the outcomes of the development of the country’s Armed Forces as well as about the Ministry’s strategic work areas.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the new modern military equipment used in electronic warfare by the Army.



