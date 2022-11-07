Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev calls to support Mangistau region’s youth

7 November 2022, 14:59
AKTAU. KAZINFORM Government must assist Mangistau region in implementation of its youth policy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing local public in Aktau, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«The youth of the region is ready to actively join the development of the country and implement ambitious projects. Youth resource centers are imposed special responsibility in this matter. We should create conditions to enable talented and active youth to implement their potential. Local youth needs to travel to other regions, Almaty and Astana cities, to upgrade their qualification or for employment reasons. The Government must support the region in this issue,» said Tokayev.


