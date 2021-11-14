Go to the main site
    Tokayev calls on Turkic-speaking countries to cooperate in new technology development

    14 November 2021, 12:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the Turkic-speaking States to cooperate in the development of new technology, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States, Kazakh Head of State Tokayev pointed out that the overcoming of challenges and joining efforts aimed at sustainable development and cooperation in the development of new technology is an important task during the current difficult circumstances. He went on to outline a number of priority areas the Turkic-speaking countries could work on jointly.

    «Our country is committed to the development of use of renewable energy sources, which is outlined in the «green» economy transition concept. The measures set will enable to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The country’s greenhouse emissions will be cut by 15% in the upcoming decade. Our task is to plant two billion trees on 500 thousand hectares by 2025. In addition, the share of use of renewable energy sources hit 3% in the country. By 2030, the figure is to reach 15%. The International Center of Green Technology and Investment Projects works in Nur-Sultan to achieve the goals,» said Tokayev.

    Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day visit to take part in the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States.

