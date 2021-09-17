Go to the main site
    Tokayev calls on SCO to establish information security center

    17 September 2021, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the problems of regional security at the SCO Summit in Dushanbe on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the SCO Summit, President Tokayev underlined that the problem of regional security is gaining momentum.

    He continued by commending the SCO member states for achieving positive results in that respect as the Summit approved the Program of cooperation of the SCO member states for counteraction to terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2022-2024.

    According to the Head of State, the SCO member states are ready to continue joint efforts to fight illicit drug trafficking.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on to establish the SCO Center for Information Security in order to protect the informational space of the organization and also to fight against transnational crimes.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had had a meeting with his counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and congratulated him on his victory in the recent presidential elections on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan SCO
