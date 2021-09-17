Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev calls on SCO to establish information security center

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 September 2021, 14:42
Tokayev calls on SCO to establish information security center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the problems of regional security at the SCO Summit in Dushanbe on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the SCO Summit, President Tokayev underlined that the problem of regional security is gaining momentum.

He continued by commending the SCO member states for achieving positive results in that respect as the Summit approved the Program of cooperation of the SCO member states for counteraction to terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2022-2024.

According to the Head of State, the SCO member states are ready to continue joint efforts to fight illicit drug trafficking.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on to establish the SCO Center for Information Security in order to protect the informational space of the organization and also to fight against transnational crimes.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had had a meeting with his counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and congratulated him on his victory in the recent presidential elections on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.


President of Kazakhstan    SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital