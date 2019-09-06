Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to strive for progress

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2019, 12:03
Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to strive for progress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's session of the National Council in Nur-Sultan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Kazakhstanis to always aspire to progress.

As the President noted, Kazakhstan will mark soon the 30th anniversary of its independence. Kazakhstan has to strengthen the key values of independence through realistic reforms. Another element of national unity is susceptibility to the step forward.

In his words, despite the negative global processes Kazakhstan remains open. Kazakhstan will be open to the world and international cooperation in order to adopt the best practices and up-to-date technologies.

Tokayev also stressed that Kazakhstan never supports conflicts and various types of discrimination, and adheres strictly to the principles of general self-respect and for this reason, the international community is respectful to Kazakhstan.

Another pillar of national unity is adherence to the democratic development model. He also reminded that national consensus is the country’s historical advantage amid the most complicated terms of global and regional competition.


