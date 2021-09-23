Tokayev calls for joint efforts in ensuring rule of law at meeting of CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev read out a message of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Prosecutors General of the CIS member States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Greeting the participants of the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the CIS Coordinating Council of the Prosecutors General is an important planform for studying and implementing the world’s best practices in the field of human rights protection. He pointed out that such interaction is an example of effective international cooperation in the legal plane.

«There is an increasing need for joint efforts in ensuring the rule of law in the CIS space,» said the President.

According to him, in this context, the Coordinating Council contributes greatly to the expansion of partnership and strengthening of stability in the region.

Activities of the Prosecutor’s Office plays a key role in the effectiveness of the entire law enforcement system, ensuring the rule of law and equality before the law, Tokayev noted.

«Kazakhstan highly evaluates the many-year cooperation between the supervisory bodies of the CIS,» said the President, adding that he is confident that today there will be a productive discussion of the current pressing questions in the field, new priorities of the joint work will be outlined.