Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev briefed on socio-economic and infrastructure development of Kazakh capital

    13 April 2022, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report by Kulinov on the social and economic and infrastructure development of the capital following the first quarter of 2022.

    The capital’s administration carried out systemic work to construct social facilities, develop residential areas, support SMEs, complete long-term construction, and attract private investment. In particular, in three months of the year, over 600 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned, as well as up to KZT154 bn was attracted to the city’s economy. The amount of private investment rose by 4.3% compared to the given period. In 2021, over KZT1.2trl was attracted.

    The Head of State was presented with the information on the construction of a water treatment plant, storm drain, the planning of sewage treatment facilities, gas boilers, and others.

    Tokayev was informed that this year over 200 yards and public space, including parks, squares, and boulevards, will be beautified.

    He instructed to continue the work to further orderly develop and beautify the capital taking into account the opinion of the city public.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Construction Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan