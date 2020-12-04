Go to the main site
    Tokayev briefed on progress of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine development

    4 December 2020, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Head of State was reported about the development of Kazakhstan’s vaccine against coronavirus.

    The Prime Minister informed the President that the first and second phases of clinical trials have been completed on November 29. According to Askar Mamin, there were no side effects, and the vaccine shows high effectiveness. From December 25, 3,000 volunteers will be vaccinated as part of the third phase of clinical trials. The tests will be completed by the end of March 2021.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that in this December, production of the first batch of domestic vaccine in the amount of two million doses will be launched.

    Furthermore, President Tokayev was informed that in accordance with his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, production of the Russian «Sputnik V» vaccine will begin in Kazakhstan from December 22 this year. The launch of mass voluntary vaccination of Kazakhstan’s population is planned from the beginning of 2021. The first stage will cover the most vulnerable groups of the population, including doctors, teachers, and law enforcement officers.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Askar Mamin for the prompt execution of his order to produce the vaccine and stressed the need for special control over ensuring the effectiveness of the domestic vaccine and its availability for the population.

