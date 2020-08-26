Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev briefed on outcomes of Anti-Corruption Agency’s work

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2020, 18:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed on the outcomes of the Anti-Corruption Agency’s work for seven months of 2020, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Alik Shpekbayev, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency, has reported on the progress on the instructions relating to the resignation of government employees due to and responsibility of heads for fallings short in taking anti-corruption measures, and restarting of an anti-corruption assessment of regulatory acts.

The Head of State noted the significance to introduce a service model of work among state bodies as well as commended the Agency’s interaction with the civil society, efforts aimed at preventing corruption and promoting integrity.

The President also underlined the prompt legislative implementation of the tasks given at the 19 August meeting on anti-corruption issues and focused on increased penalties for corruption offences and increased public control.


Combating corruption    President of Kazakhstan    Corruption-related crimes  
