Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev briefed on Energy Ministry’s activities

    4 September 2020, 15:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakh Head of State Kassum-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The President was briefed on the outcomes of the Energy Ministry’s work for 7 months as well as the outlook for the fuel and power complex of the country.

    Mr. Nogayev reported on the projects aimed at future expansion and pressure control at the Tengiz oilfield enabling to increase oil production by 12 million tons by the end of 2022.

    Kazakhstan plans to carry out oil and gas projects worth 15 billion US dollars by 2025, according to the minister. He also said that 15 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 432.05 MW have been commissioned since the year began. Other such facilities with a capacity of 260 MW are to be put into operation by the year’s end.

    Kazakhstan has switched auctions for subsoil usage to electronic mode since September 1, 2020, thus ensuring transparency of competitive procurement processes and reduce operational costs entrepreneurs suffer.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed