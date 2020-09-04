Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev briefed on Energy Ministry’s activities

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 September 2020, 15:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakh Head of State Kassum-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President was briefed on the outcomes of the Energy Ministry’s work for 7 months as well as the outlook for the fuel and power complex of the country.

Mr. Nogayev reported on the projects aimed at future expansion and pressure control at the Tengiz oilfield enabling to increase oil production by 12 million tons by the end of 2022.

Kazakhstan plans to carry out oil and gas projects worth 15 billion US dollars by 2025, according to the minister. He also said that 15 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 432.05 MW have been commissioned since the year began. Other such facilities with a capacity of 260 MW are to be put into operation by the year’s end.

Kazakhstan has switched auctions for subsoil usage to electronic mode since September 1, 2020, thus ensuring transparency of competitive procurement processes and reduce operational costs entrepreneurs suffer.


