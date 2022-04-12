Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev briefed on development of cycling in country

    12 April 2022, 18:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team, Vice-President of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan Alexander Vinokourov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Olympic champion told the President about the latest achievements of Astana Qazaqstan Team and its further plans.

    Tokayev was informed about the development of cycling in the country, support for youth and mass sport, including the construction of BMX parks for athletes and amateurs of extreme cycling in the country’s cities and restoration of the cycle track in Almaty city.

    The Head of State supported the plans of the cycling team for the upcoming period, noting that Astana Qazaqstan Team is Kazakhstan’s sports brand in the international arena.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    4 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    5 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan