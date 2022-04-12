Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev briefed on development of cycling in country

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2022, 18:38
Tokayev briefed on development of cycling in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team, Vice-President of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan Alexander Vinokourov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Olympic champion told the President about the latest achievements of Astana Qazaqstan Team and its further plans.

Tokayev was informed about the development of cycling in the country, support for youth and mass sport, including the construction of BMX parks for athletes and amateurs of extreme cycling in the country’s cities and restoration of the cycle track in Almaty city.

photo

The Head of State supported the plans of the cycling team for the upcoming period, noting that Astana Qazaqstan Team is Kazakhstan’s sports brand in the international arena.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion