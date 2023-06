Tokayev briefed on activity and plans of Nazarbayev University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed about the University’s current activities and plans for the period ahead.

Special emphasis was made on the prospects of educational and research work, the development of new technologies and innovations in various areas.