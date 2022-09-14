Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev awards ‘Altyn Qyran’ Order to Xi Jinping
14 September 2022, 18:16

Tokayev awards ‘Altyn Qyran’ Order to Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s highest order «Altyn Qyran» to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The Kazakh President awarded Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping the «Altyn Qyran» Order for the latter’s special contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral political, economic, and cultural ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China,» reads the statement.

Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China held talks, following which the Joint Statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries was signed.


Photo: t.me/bort_01


