Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023

16 January 2023, 15:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the meeting were UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Angolan President João Lourenço, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Chairman of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference Sameh Shoukry, as well as politicians, leaders in the field of renewable energy, technological development and innovations, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Kazakh President Tokayev is expected to address the Summit.

The ADSW Summit 2023 is a UAE’s global initiative aimed to promote the international efforts on sustainable development. The first-ever summit is to discuss wider issues, including food and water safety, energy access, industrial decarbonization, health, and climate adaptation.

The event’s aim is to create agenda for sustainable development and give impetus to the 28th UN COP 28 climate talks, bringing together the global community and promoting the constructive dialogue to reach a consensus on a variety of issues, innovative partnerships and solutions.

A first-ever Green Hydrogen Summit highlighting its potential in decarbonizing key sectors of economy is to be featured within ADSW 2023.

Zayed Sustainability Prize awarding ceremony took place as part of the ADSW 2023 Summit. During the ceremony, the Kazakh President awarded Fundacion Bios Terrae - ICAM Ubate from Columbia in the Global High Schools (Americas) nomination.

The prize was established at the World Future Energy Summit in 2008.

Photo: akorda.kz











