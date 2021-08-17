Tokayev attends laying wreaths ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Seoul National Cemetery, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Seoul National Cemetery and paid his respects to fallen Korean patriots. He paid a minute’s tribute of silence to the memory of fallen heroes and left his entry in the distinguished visitors' book.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Seoul with a state visit at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in.

President Tokayev became the first foreign leader to visit the Republic of Korea since the start of the global pandemic.

President Tokayev and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in already held the summit talks and the joint press briefing. The Head of State also attended the ceremony honoring historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do.



