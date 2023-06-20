Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev attends Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 20:13
Tokayev attends Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – German companies have invested almost 6 billion dollars in Kazakhstan, with around 90% of the total investments falling at the non-primary sector, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Despite the geopolitical and economic shocks, last year the volume of our two-way trade rose 25% to reach $2.8bn. As of today, German companies have invested almost 6 billion dollars in our economy. It is noteworthy that around 90% of these investments fall at the non-primary sector… There are over 1,000 active companies with German capital in our country,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is willing to be a reliable partner in development of natural resources, the German and European industry need.

«Today morning during my meeting with Mr. Steinmeier we agreed to strengthen our cooperation in joint exploration and development and natural resources, giving real meaning to the intergovernmental Agreement on partnership in raw materials, industrial, and technological sectors,» said the Kazakh President.

