Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
7 October 2022, 19:10

Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an informal meeting of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

Attending the meeting were the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The priority areas of the CIS’s work as well as plans to enhance and further develop mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed.

President Tokayev extended his congratulations to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on his birthday anniversary and noted his contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

