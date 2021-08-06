Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev attends Consultative meeting of CA countries’ heads of state

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2021, 12:59
AVAZA. KAZINFORM - A Consultative meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place in Turkmenistan, Kazinform reports.

Notably, the Kazakh Head of State arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit on August 5.

The Kazakh President is attending the Consultative meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries and is to take part in bilateral meetings with the heads of the neighboring countries.

The meeting is taking place in the Avaza national tourist zone located on the coast of the Caspian Sea.

A wide range of issues on activating inter-State partnerships in key areas as well as current regional and international agenda are to be discussed during the meeting, which is the next critical stage in cooperation between the Central Asian countries in establishing productive long-term interaction mechanisms, defining priorities, and creating necessary conditions for the region’s sustainable development,and accelerated integration into world processes.

