Tokayev assigns to timely adopt Social Code of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s sitting at the Majilis Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government and Atameken to adopt within two months a program aimed at raising household income.

Besides, the Head of State focused on the development of the Social Code, Kazinform reports.

The President charged to timely adopt the Social Code and to adapt the social policy to new normal taking into account the pandemic challenges and accumulated issues.

«The Social Code should become the key element of the new social contract,» the President said.