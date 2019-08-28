Tokayev assigns to ensure transparency of Presidential Personnel Pool formation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Anar Zhailganova, Head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, Kazinform informs referring to the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Anar Zhailganova reported to the President on the key aspects of forming the «Presidential Personnel Pool».

Noting the critical importance of the implementaiton of the initiative, President Tokayev commissioned to ensure ultimate transparency of the personnel recruitment process and create conditions to apply through an online platform for all those interested.



