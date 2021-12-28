Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg for working visit

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, for a traditional informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«During the meeting the Heads of the CIS countries are to discuss the joint work done within the Commonwealth, prospects for development of multilateral interaction and greater productivity of the Organization. It is also planned to consider the current issues of international and regional agenda,» reads the Facebook account.



