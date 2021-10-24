Go to the main site
    Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

    24 October 2021, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for a state visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    According to Uali’s post on Facebook, the two countries’ delegations are to meet in narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the issues of regional and international agenda.

    Earlier it was reported that on October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

