Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 October 2021, 17:39
Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for a state visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to Uali’s post on Facebook, the two countries’ delegations are to meet in narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier it was reported that on October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Turkmenistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events