Tokayev announces exclusive conditions for German investors

BERLIN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club during which he announced exclusive terms for German business, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event held on Friday in AXICA Congress Center of Berlin was attended by top officials of the German Government, experts, mass media and more than 250 representatives of German business community.

«In the past three years, the geopolitical and geoconomic policy of the world has undergone significant changes. The sanctions and trade restrictions often replace traditional diplomatic tools. The trade barriers appear every day,» the Head of State said.

Among other things, the Kazakh leader noted the strengthening of protectionist policies and major changes in traditional supply chains.

«In these complicated conditions, Kazakhstan’s foreign economic and trade policy is transparent, pragmatic and simple. Kazakhstan still remains open for mutually cooperation with trade unions, countries and companies,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh President, our country backs constant constructive dialogue with European capitals and closely cooperates with international development organizations such as the EBRD, World Bank, IMF, ADB etc.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed German businessmen of the Kazakh Government’s activity on improvement of the country’s investment climate and development of human capital and rapid growth of Kazakhstan’s economy.

«Kazakhstan works on improving its standards, laws, rules and practice of their implementation to the level of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We would like to get full membership in this organization,» the Kazakh President noted.

The beneficial geographical location of Kazakhstan and sane foreign economic policy provide more opportunities for Europeans – today more than 500mn people live in a close proximity to our borders.

«We expect that up to 10% of the whole trade between China and the European Union will be carried out in through the territory of Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. «Now we are ready to fully use our transport and transit potential and we invite you to do it together,» he added.

The President of Kazakhstan also invited German side to invest in agricultural sector having stressed the country posseses 24mn hectares of croplands, almost 200mn hectares of pasture lands as well as proximity to the Russian and Chinese markets. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide all-round support to the German business, he said.

The Head of State also invested German companies to cooperate in digitalization and called German businesses to more actively work on the ground of the Astana International Financial Center.

He assured German businessmen in Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide «as much preferences as possible including duty-free regime in special economic zones, accelerated provision of land parcels and building appropriate infrastructure.»

Kazakh Invest and Direct Investments Fund of Kazakhstan were commissioned to open special divisions for Germany. They will closely interact with German investors.

Baiterek Holding and Development Bank of Kazakhstan were recommended to provide assistance to German business.

The Berlin Eurasian Club was established in 2012 in light of implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Eurasianism idea and Road to Europe state programme as a dialogue platform for discussing a wide range of socio-political issues between Kazakhstan and Germany as well as the European Union.