Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev, Aliyev visit AIFC

    10 April 2023, 22:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev visited the AIFC Court office in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, told the Presidents about the first ever judicial system in Central Asia based on the norms and principles of English law. According to him, the AIFC Court, which deals with civil and commercial disputes, works according to the best international standards.

    Tokayev and Aliyev also got familiarized with the activity of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) and Business Development Group afterwards. The AIFC Tech Hub representatives told the Presidents about the development of venture financing and technological innovations.

    In conclusion, the Azerbaijani President made an entry in the Book of Honored Guests of the AIFC.

    Previously it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history