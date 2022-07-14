Tokayev alarmed by high maternal, infant mortality in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Thursday safeguarding maternal and newborn health is one of the top priorities for the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev admitted that the infant mortality rate had increased. «The number of maternal deaths is rising as well,» said the Kazakh leader, calling for specific measures.

In his word, the majority of maternity clinics do not meet international standards and this needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

The Head of State went on to admit there are many outstanding issues in the domestic healthcare sector. For instance, Kazakhstan has a high chronic disease mortality rate compared to those of OECD countries.

Earlier President Tokayev spoke of the COVID-19 resurgence in Almaty city which is about to enter the ‘high-risk’ red zone.



