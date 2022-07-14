Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Tokayev alarmed by high maternal, infant mortality in Kazakhstan

    14 July 2022, 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Thursday safeguarding maternal and newborn health is one of the top priorities for the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev admitted that the infant mortality rate had increased. «The number of maternal deaths is rising as well,» said the Kazakh leader, calling for specific measures.

    In his word, the majority of maternity clinics do not meet international standards and this needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

    The Head of State went on to admit there are many outstanding issues in the domestic healthcare sector. For instance, Kazakhstan has a high chronic disease mortality rate compared to those of OECD countries.

    Earlier President Tokayev spoke of the COVID-19 resurgence in Almaty city which is about to enter the ‘high-risk’ red zone.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn