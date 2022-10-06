Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev addresses forum of people’s coalition supporting him in upcoming presidential election
6 October 2022, 17:40

Tokayev addresses forum of people’s coalition supporting him in upcoming presidential election

ASTANA. KAZINFROM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the first forum of the people’s coalition set up today to support his candidacy in the presidential election the country to hold om November 20, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We’ve entered a new political era. November 20 will see an early presidential election. It’s a very important campaign, which will define the path of our future development,» said Tokayev.

The Head of State pointed out that different public organizations proposed to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

«As I said previously, the Head of State should not give priority to any of the parties, be politically neutral. I’ve never abandoned this position. For me, it a great honour and responsibility to run in the presidential election as a candidate from you all,» he said.

He also highlighted the importance that the coalition included the country’s leading political parties, public organizations, and movements, covering all social layers.

The people’s coalition supporting Kazakhstan’s current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the upcoming presidential election holds its forum Astana.


