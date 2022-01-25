Go to the main site
    Tokayev addresses Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping at ‘Central Asia – PRC’ Summit

    25 January 2022, 16:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our meeting is dated to the truly historic date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China. The history of our relations goes back deep into the past. We truly treasure such a successful experience of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under your authority and productive leadership, distinguished Chairman Xi Jinping, the People’s Republic of China has made the remarkable progress in its development. The country completely overcame the absolute poverty. The remarkable leap in the economy has been made as well as the science has been elevated to the highest level,» said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

    He went on to note that today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress.

    The meeting is joined by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

