Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony

7 December 2022, 17:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New approaches to business regulation will be in place in 2024 in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Introduction of the institution of regulation ‘with a clean slate’ is a year away. As of now, the government has carried out the large-scale work to identify redundant requirements hindering business development. So far, over 6.5 thousand requirements in different spheres of economy not aligned with the new regulation policy have been identified,» said Tokayev during the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony

The Kazakh Head of State tasked the government and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to promptly make corresponding changes to the legislative and normative and legal acts. New approaches should be in place starting from 2024.


