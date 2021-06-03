Tokayev addresses 1st International Environment Congress ECOJER

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Special Envoy for international cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan has read out the Kazakh Head of State’s message during the International Environment Congress ECOJER, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Conveying his greetings on the opening of the 1st Environment Congress ECOJER, the Kazakh Head of State stated that the improvement of the environment is Kazakhstan’s priority.

«The Kazakh Government carries out systemic reforms to make sure the environmental legislation is aligned with the OECD standards and the best green practices are in place,» said the Kazakh President, adding that the pandemic was a reminder that external environmental factors can affect economic growth, social well-being, and standards of life.

According to the experts, poor air quality leads to reduced economic growth and Kazakhstan’s annual GDP loss of 1.5-2%, the President noted.

«The sustainable development concept provides a framework for harmonious interaction in the environment-economy-society triangle. We can no longer avoid tackling the environmental issues. Global environmental transition, innovation development, and continuous digitalization change the global markets and require new approaches to ensure sustainable economic growth. Kazakhstan is rich with economic resources which are undoubtedly our asset,» reads the President’s message.

The Kazakh President called for not only extracting raw materials, but also developing deep refining to meet the requirements of a circular economy and latest technologies.

«Kazakhstan is an active supporter of international cooperation in climate change. Last December, Kazakhstan announced its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at the Climate Ambition Summit. The Government is developing a long-term development strategy to cut greenhouse emissions and decarbonize the economy,» said the President.

He welcomed the new dialogue platform unifying efforts of the public-private sector and the public to achieve sustainable development, address environmental issues, and improve the environmental culture. The Kazakh President expressed his hope that the holding of the Congress ahead of the World Environment Day will become a good tradition and wished its participants useful work and success in achieving the important goal.