Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev: 30th anniversary of independence is a major milestone in history of modern Kazakhstan

    13 December 2021, 11:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The 30th anniversary of independence is a significant landmark in the history of our centuries-long statehood, major milestone in the history of modern Kazakhstan. Over the years our country has come a long way marked by great achievements and overcoming major challenges. Most of the citizens contribute greatly to the building of a strong and progressive country through their creative work,» said Tokayev at a ceremony of presenting the State awards and prizes taking place at the Presidential Palace Akorda.

    Earlier the Head of State signed the decree to award the State Prizes of Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea