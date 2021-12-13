Tokayev: 30th anniversary of independence is a major milestone in history of modern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The 30th anniversary of independence is a significant landmark in the history of our centuries-long statehood, major milestone in the history of modern Kazakhstan. Over the years our country has come a long way marked by great achievements and overcoming major challenges. Most of the citizens contribute greatly to the building of a strong and progressive country through their creative work,» said Tokayev at a ceremony of presenting the State awards and prizes taking place at the Presidential Palace Akorda.

Earlier the Head of State signed the decree to award the State Prizes of Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day.



