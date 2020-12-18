Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Togyzqumalaq game inscribed on Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 December 2020, 11:10
PARIS. KAZINFORM Togyzqumalaq intelligence game was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The now-running session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage voted for approval of the submitted application. It is being held online on 14-19 December 2020. The committee considered 42 nominations, including, Togyzqumalaq, submitted by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Togyzqumalaq, Toguz Korgool (in Kyrgyzstan), Mangala/Göçürme (in Turkey) it is an intelligence game.

The number of Kazakhstan’s cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage rose now to 11.

Culture   UNESCO   Kazakhstan  
