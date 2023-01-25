Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Togyzkumalak and asyk atu to be included in publicly funded national sports

25 January 2023, 15:56
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov suggested including togyzkumalak and asyk atu in publicly funded national sports, Kazinform reports.

«The point at issue is to develop national sports. As of today, more than 500 thousand Kazakhstanis go in for national sports. It is very good. But we should develop them further. It is crucial to promote traditional sports,» he told the board meeting of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

He said that Qazaq kuresi was included in the publicly-funded sports. Since there were suggestions to include togyzkumalak and asyk atu into this list the Deputy Prime Minister asked the ministry to debate this initiative.

He stressed that Kazakhstan has great potential to boost national sports.

Kulginov highlighted that Kazakhstan swept four medals at the 4th World Nomad Games held in Türkiye. The next games will be held in Kazakhstan in 2024.


Photo: qazaqstan.tv


