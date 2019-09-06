Go to the main site
    Today Kazakhstanis express their opinions openly – President Tokayev

    6 September 2019, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the first session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform reports.

    In his remarks at the session, President Tokayev urged Kazakhstanis to continue promoting the idea of modernization initiated by First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «This gathering in a new format will have an impact on positive changes. The people are waiting for specific proposals from us. We hope that the National Public Confidence Council will become a unique structure which will implement all initiatives. We must justify people’s confidence. Interests of all citizens are of paramount importance to us. Today our compatriots do not stand on the sidelines, they express their opinions openly,» the President told the participants of the session.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
