Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1

    28 July 2023, 08:47

    BASEL. KAZINFORM Kostanay’s Tobol overwhelmed Switzerland’s Basel in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The team squad was as following:

    Basel: Salvi, Lang, Comas, van Breemen, Calafiori, Burger, Frei, Schmid, Ndoye, Barry, Kade.

    Tobol: Konovalov, Asrankulov, Mladovich, Rogach, Kairov, Ilich, Zharynbetov, Orazo, Vukadinovich, Chesnokov, Deble.

    The second-leg match will take place in Kostanay on August 3.

    Basel (Basel, Switzerland) — Tobol (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) 1:3 (1:0)

    Goals: Barry 25 (1:0), Deble, from a penalty 57 (1:1), Orazov 62 (1:2), Chesnokov 71 (1:3)

    Missed penalty: Orazov 54

    Expulsion: Barry 56, Calafiori 69.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    How much time do foreign tourists spend in Kazakhstan
    Abai’s books donated to oldest research library in the Slovak Republic
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina off to good start in Montreal
    Kazakhstan talks benefits of int’l logistics hub to be created in Kostanay
    Popular
    1 Belarus ready to sell more agricultural machines, automobiles to Kazakhstan
    2 Schoolgirls in Kazakhstan introducing video games into educational processes
    3 Zhibek Kulambayeva strolls into W 40 Anning semifinals
    4 Kazakh students sweep 228 medals at int’l Olympiads
    5 Dutch rider Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team