Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

ROME. KAZINFORM Each year tobacco causes «eight million victims» and producers «spend around eight billion in marketing operations to make their products more appealing», especially to young people, the World Health Organization said as it launched a campaign ahead of No Tobacco Day.

Coronavirus Link.

The campaign for the world day against tobacco use, which takes place on May 31, is «especially important right now as studies show that smokers have a higher risk for a severe case of coronavirus», ANSA reports.

Cancer.

Tobacco use is responsible for 25% of all cancer deaths worldwide.

Nicotine and tobacco products increase the risk of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.

Passive Smoking.

Over one million people die every every year due to exposure to passive smoking.

Tobacco Exposed.

#TobaccoExposed is the key message of the new campaign which will «debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries,» the WHO's website says. «It will provide young people with the knowledge required to easily detect industry manipulation and equip them with the tools to rebuff such tactics, thereby empowering young people to stand up against them.

Among the tactics that the World Health Organization have highlighted is is the use of «flavours appealing to children« in smokeless tobacco, shisha and e-cigarettes, the promotion of tobacco products and the distribution of free samples at popular events for young people and, finally, «advertising and product placement on movies and TV-shows and through social media platforms«.



