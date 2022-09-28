Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
28 September 2022, 19:25

To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Rural Healthcare Modernization Project is also of high social importance, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«The Rural Healthcare Modernization Project also has high social importance. It aims at fully providing the rural population with quality primary medical care. It’s our responsibility as the State,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev also pointed out that the project’s second component is of the same importance, which is the construction of multipurpose hospitals enabling to reduce the time when getting quality care in cases of severe diseases and injuries.

The Head of State noted that a serious effect will be achieved in reducing deaths from diseases of the circulatory system, which are responsible for 35% of the total deaths in the country. Kazakhstanis are twice likely to die from heart attacks and strokes than people in the OECD countries.


