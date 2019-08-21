Go to the main site
    To achieve success we need strong leaders – Nursultan Nazarbayev

    21 August 2019, 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that in order to achieve success the country needs strong leaders and strong party, Kazinform reports.

    Speaking at theextended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party on Wednesday,Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that political stability and accord in the societyare of paramount importance. According to him, the country can develop only ifit enjoys political stability and accord in the society.

    Elbasy believesthat in the periods of crisis it is essential to strengthen the existing system.«To achieve success we need strong leaders and strong party seeking to ensureconsolidation of the society and respondingto its needs,» Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

    Elbasy alsopointed out the need to preserve the continuity of the chosen strategic course.

    Earlier it wasreported that the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur OtanParty chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev
