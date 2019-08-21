Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
To achieve success we need strong leaders – Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2019, 12:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that in order to achieve success the country needs strong leaders and strong party, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party on Wednesday, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that political stability and accord in the society are of paramount importance. According to him, the country can develop only if it enjoys political stability and accord in the society.

Elbasy believes that in the periods of crisis it is essential to strengthen the existing system. «To achieve success we need strong leaders and strong party seeking to ensure consolidation of the society and responding to its needs,» Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

Elbasy also pointed out the need to preserve the continuity of the chosen strategic course.

Earlier it was reported that the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

