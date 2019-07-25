Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

TNV TV Channel of Tatarstan joins #Аbai175 challenge

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
25 July 2019, 11:57
TNV TV Channel of Tatarstan joins #Аbai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - TNV (Tatarstan - New Century TV and Radio Company) joined the challenge marking the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The team of TNV Channel joins a challenge dedicated to the Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai - #Abai175. Tatar-Inform News Agency handed over this challenge to us. We thank them for that. We will continue the challenge in Russia and pass it to our colleague Sofia Khairullina in Tyumen,» the TV channel’s team wrote on Instagram.


It is noteworthy that TNV is Tatarstan’s main national television channel that broadcasts various TV programs in Tatar and Russian languages 22 hours a day. The channel’s content is also aired in such countries as Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus, and Ukraine.

It is to be recalled that marking the upcoming 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, 9-year-old Lyalim-Shyraq launched a challenge to recite excerpts from his poems. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up the challenge from the girl.

Employees of Kazinform sang Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy» in Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, and Uzbek. Kazinform team challenged Tatar-Inform News Agency, Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar, and Tengrinews and NUR.KZ news portals.

Just recently the staff of Tatar-Inform, a news agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, joined the #Abai175 poetry challenge. Employees of Bolgar Radio picked up the torch from Tatar-Inform. They recited Abai’s poem in the Tatar language.

Culture   Mass media   Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events