TNV TV Channel of Tatarstan joins #Аbai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - TNV (Tatarstan - New Century TV and Radio Company) joined the challenge marking the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The team of TNV Channel joins a challenge dedicated to the Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai - #Abai175. Tatar-Inform News Agency handed over this challenge to us. We thank them for that. We will continue the challenge in Russia and pass it to our colleague Sofia Khairullina in Tyumen,» the TV channel’s team wrote on Instagram.

It is noteworthy that TNV is Tatarstan’s main national television channel that broadcasts various TV programs in Tatar and Russian languages 22 hours a day. The channel’s content is also aired in such countries as Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus, and Ukraine.

It is to be recalled that marking the upcoming 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, 9-year-old Lyalim-Shyraq launched a challenge to recite excerpts from his poems. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up the challenge from the girl.

Employees of Kazinform sang Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy» in Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, and Uzbek. Kazinform team challenged Tatar-Inform News Agency, Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar, and Tengrinews and NUR.KZ news portals.

Just recently the staff of Tatar-Inform, a news agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, joined the #Abai175 poetry challenge. Employees of Bolgar Radio picked up the torch from Tatar-Inform. They recited Abai’s poem in the Tatar language.