TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2023, 21:13
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The volume of freight transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) rose 2.5 times, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the EU-Central Asia economic forum, Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Balykbayev said that 1.5 million tons of freight were transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in 2022, a 2.5-time rise compared to the 2021 figure. According to him, the route’s total throughput capability stands at 5.8 million tons of freight per year.

Speaking about the Trans-Caspian Route’s capacity, the speaker that the route which allows for transit freight traffic enables the domestic producers to enter the European market.

«Out of the 1.5 million tons of freight transported last year, 60% were exports of Kazakh goods… We believe that exports of Kazakhstani products are to rise given the increased capacity of the Route,» said Balykbayev.

He went on to add that the Government actively works on the creation of a container hub within the free economic zone of the Aktau seaport. The construction of the Kuryk port nears completion.


