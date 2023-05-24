Go to the main site
    TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President

    24 May 2023, 21:29

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Last year’s events once again demonstrated the importance of developing the transport corridor ‘North-South’ as the key element of new global logistics, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «This meridional corridor overlaps with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. As such, significant synergy can be achieved in the coordinated and systemic development of both routes, which is not only the growth points for industry, transport, and economy. The routes can drastically change the level of interaction and cooperation across a vast territory of Eurasia,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.

    Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
