Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across huge Eurasia – Kazakh President

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 21:29
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across huge Eurasia – Kazakh President Photo: akorda.kz

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Last year’s events once again demonstrated the importance of developing the transport corridor ‘North-South’ as the key element of new global logistics, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«This meridional corridor overlaps with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. As such, significant synergy can be achieved in the coordinated and systemic development of both routes, which is not only the growth points for industry, transport, and economy. The routes can drastically change the level of interaction and cooperation across a huge territory of Eurasia,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.

Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.


EurAsEC   President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan  
UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
May 24. Today's Birthdays
