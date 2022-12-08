Go to the main site
    Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away

    8 December 2022, 20:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakh chess player Oleg Dzyuban died at the age of 73, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Oleg Dzyuban was a six-time champion of the Kazakh SSR, participant of the two USSR Chess Championships.

    He played for the Kazakh SSR team at Spartakiads of People of the USSR in 1975, 1979, 1983, and 1991.

    He competed at two Olympiads in 1994 and 1996 for Kazakhstan.

    He took part in the biggest international chess tournaments in Almaty in 1989 and 1995.

    He headed the Almaty Debut Chess Club.


    Photo: chessnews.info
