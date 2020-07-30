Timur Muratov to head public health office of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Timur Muratov is to head the Public Health Office of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the website of the city administration.

Muratov has been working in the medical sphere for 20 years now. He started out as a doctor at the city policlinic No.6. Over the years, he served as a department head at the city hospital No.2, deputy head doctor controlling the quality of medical services at the city hospital No.2, and head doctor at the Akmola regional hospital No.2. In recent years, Muratov has worked as a deputy head of the Public Health Office of the Kazakh capital, and head doctor of the ambulance station.

He has worked his way to become the first deputy director of the Medical Center Hospital of President's Affairs Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.