Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Timur Muratov to head public health office of Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2020, 21:59
Timur Muratov to head public health office of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Timur Muratov is to head the Public Health Office of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the website of the city administration.

Muratov has been working in the medical sphere for 20 years now. He started out as a doctor at the city policlinic No.6. Over the years, he served as a department head at the city hospital No.2, deputy head doctor controlling the quality of medical services at the city hospital No.2, and head doctor at the Akmola regional hospital No.2. In recent years, Muratov has worked as a deputy head of the Public Health Office of the Kazakh capital, and head doctor of the ambulance station.

He has worked his way to become the first deputy director of the Medical Center Hospital of President's Affairs Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek