Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Timur Kulibayev, Kairat Boranbayev to donate 1bn tenge for fight with coronavirus consequences

    20 March 2020, 16:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev and businessman Kairat Boranbayev decided to donate KZT 1 billion to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Atameken Union informed.

    The funds will be distributed between the akimats of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The Halyk charity foundation will be an operator.

    It’s not the first time Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocate funds for charity.

    It should be reminded that Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocated KZT 1 billion for the restoration of a school and a kindergarten in Arys town. The Halyk Bank charity foundation backed this initiative too.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays